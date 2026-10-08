Lady Lions show improvement at Hays Fall Invitational Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Vivian Malish (Fsh, team manager), Ariana Rivas (Soph), Marisol Capetillo (JR), Priya Patel (JR), and Zoie Ledesma (SR). Photo courtesy of LISD.

The Lockhart Lady Lions golf team turned in one of its stronger outings of the fall on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Hays Girls Fall Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Course, where three players posted personal-best rounds.

Lockhart finished with a team score of 409, placing 11th out of 19 teams in the tournament. Senior Zoie Ledesma led the Lady Lions with a 92, while sophomore Ariana Rivas carded a 104. Juniors Marisol Capetillo and Priya Patel followed closely with rounds of 106 and 107, respectively.

The day included personal-record performances from Rivas, Capetillo and Patel, giving the Lady Lions another sign of progress as the team moves deeper into its fall schedule.

“While we didn’t end up where we’d like to be on the leaderboard, there were some definite bright spots on the day,” ladies golf coach Greg Rowe said. “All scores under 110, personal best rounds for Arianna, Marisol, and Priya, and Zoie scoring under 100 is marked improvement for this group of ladies over last year.”

The Lady Lions will return to the course Monday, Oct. 5, when they compete in the Austin High Lions Invitational at Lions Municipal Golf Course.