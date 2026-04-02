Lane receives Community Builder Award Share:







Above, Sheriff Mike Lane receives the Community Builder Award.

Photo provided.

Lockhart, TX–

The Lockhart Masonic Lodge #690 is pleased to announce that Sheriff Mike Lane received this year’s Community Builder Award on March 28, 2026. This annual award recognizes an individual who exemplifies strong leadership skills, demonstrating a commitment to advancing and nurturing our community.

Founded on December 10, 1890, Lockhart Masonic Lodge #690 has a rich history of community service and philanthropy, embodying the values of brotherhood, charity, and community engagement.

Sheriff Lane, on top of his role as sheriff protecting and serving Caldwell County, has shown exceptional dedication to the Lockhart community through various leadership roles, including:

•Vice Chairman of the TCOLE Committee with the Sheriff’s Association of Texas

•Member of the Legislative Committee with the Sheriff’s Association, advocating for law enforcement policies

•Active participation in the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance

•Contributions to the Law Enforcement Executive Committee at CAPCOG

•Liaison role on the Board of Directors of the Texas Chief Deputy’s Association

•Active member of the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD

•Leadership in running a buyers group for the Luling and Lockhart Junior Livestock Shows

In expressing the Lodge’s sentiments, Larry Patton stated, “Sheriff Mike Lane embodies the essence of community leadership. His unwavering dedication and compassion have not only strengthened our law enforcement but have also enriched the lives of countless residents in Lockhart. We are proud to honor him with this year’s Community Builder Award.”

For more information, please contact Christian Cisneros at (512) 995-0928.