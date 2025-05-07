Letter to the Editor Share:







Dear Editor,

I was inspired by the recent Kiwanis Club 5K and the Earth Day event hosted by The Gary Job Corps. These gatherings brought positive energy and a shared commitment to health, service, and sustainability.

This past weekend, I also attended a conference focused on healing ourselves and the Earth through more mindful and sustainable living. One clear takeaway was the incredible potential of plant-based meals to support personal wellness and environmental stewardship.

As our town continues to host events that celebrate health and community, I encourage organizers and residents alike to consider offering more plant-based food options. Not only are they delicious and inclusive, but they also reflect our growing awareness of how food choices can shape a better future.

Let’s keep building a community that supports health—for ourselves and for the planet.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Allen