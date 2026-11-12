LHS Fishing Team has a strong finish at Lake Buchanan Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Members of the Lockhart High School Fishing team proudly display their catches from their recent competition. Photos courtesy of LISD.

The Lockhart High School Fishing Team had plenty to celebrate after a successful weekend on Lake Buchanan. Competing against 104 teams, the Lions put together a strong showing, with the two teams finishing 16th and 29th overall. Both teams brought in solid catches and represented Lockhart well against a competitive field. Their performances reflect the hard work, patience, and dedication these young anglers bring to the water. The team also thanked the captains, coaches and parents who give their time and support to make these opportunities possible.