Above, The seniors of Lockhart High School celebrated Senior Sunrise as the perfect way to kick off the Class of 2026’s final year. It was a beautiful morning with a fantastic turnout, and the many generous donations made the event even more special. LISD thanks the following Lockhart Businesses & Community Members, Scooters, Rositas , Mario’s Tacos and Mr. Taco. Also thank you to everyone who came out, and a special THANKS to Senior Class Sponsor Amber Crabill for her hard work in making this tradition such a memorable one. Photo courtesy of LISD.