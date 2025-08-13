Post Register

Senior Sunrise

School News and more
Above, The seniors of Lockhart High School celebrated Senior Sunrise as the perfect way to kick off the Class of 2026’s final year. It was a beautiful morning with a fantastic turnout, and the many generous donations made the event even more special. LISD thanks the following Lockhart Businesses & Community Members, Scooters, Rositas , Mario’s Tacos and Mr. Taco.    Also thank you to everyone who came out, and a special THANKS to Senior Class Sponsor Amber Crabill for her hard work in making this tradition such a memorable one. Photo courtesy of LISD.

