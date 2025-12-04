Lifesaving care still available despite storms across Texas Share:







Pilatus PC-12

Recent storms across the Lone Star State have temporarily grounded many air medical helicopters, but AirLIFE TEXAS’ Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing aircraft is able to fly above the storms, ensuring that lifesaving care never stops. Operating out of New Braunfels, the PC-12 aircraft serves patients statewide, reliably navigating a variety of weather conditions thanks to its advanced avionics, onboard de-icing capabilities, and superior lift and stability.

“Having a fixed wing for patients requiring long distance transports to facilities with higher levels of care is critical in Texas, and with our PC-12, our mission isn’t hindered by weather since it can fly safely in and around most types of weather systems,” said AirLIFE TEXAS Pilot Louise Abela. “The fixed wing is able to fly faster and further than a helicopter, and the barrier of weather or distance is practically removed with our AirLIFE TEXAS crew, based at the New Braunfels airport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Both fixed wing planes and helicopters are essential components of a comprehensive air medical program. Fixed wing aircraft can cover greater distances, operate in more challenging weather, and have the space to transport a patient’s family member or additional specialized medical equipment. Meanwhile, rotor wing helicopters offer rapid response, landing directly at accident sites or hospital helipads for more immediate clinical intervention.

“By having both types of aircraft, we are prepared to offer the best patient care in any situation,” said Air Methods Area Manager Joel Ramirez. “We cover the state with our PC-12 in New Braunfels and Bell 407 helicopters in Lockhart, Snyder, Taylor, and Uvalde. All of our clinicians, no matter which aircraft they arrive in, have the same exceptional training, carry cutting-edge equipment, and can administer medications and whole blood while on board.”

The PC-12’s versatility and reliability make it a top choice for air medical missions. Its spacious interior accommodates advanced equipment, like intra-aortic balloon pumps and Impella devices, and provides ample room for specialty teams, such as NICU/PICU and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) crews, caring for the most seriously ill and injured patients. It can also take off and land on shorter runways, making it invaluable for reaching patients in rural communities.

Additionally, AirLIFE TEXAS is the only program in the state carrying the Zoll AutoPulse NXT automated compression device, which provides consistent, high-quality chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest while freeing the clinicians to provide other critical care.

As part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, AirLIFE TEXAS is committed to supporting communities throughout Texas and beyond. The company is in-network with most major health insurance plans, and its patient advocacy program assists all patients, regardless of insurance status, to make air medical services accessible and affordable. Importantly, no membership is required for patients to receive transport from any air medical provider.