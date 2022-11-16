Lions continue to set rewrite record books￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The 2022 Lockhart Lions continue to engrave their names in the record books.

The Bi-District Championship, which the title Lions won after beating Burbank last week, 62-7, Lockhart’s first since 2015 and 11th in school history.

It’s 62 points against Burbank at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium were the most ever scored by Lockhart in a playoff game, breaking the old record by 17 points. The 1947 Lions scored 45 in a playoff game vs. South San Antonio.

Also, the 474 points the Lions have scored this season is already a single-season school record, well more than the previous high of 423 set in 2015.

Senior running back Sean McKinney’s six touchdowns in the regular season finale at home against Pieper was a school record for most TDs ever in a game by a Lion.

Junior quarterback Ashton Dickens is chasing history too, most notably the school’s all-time rushing record. His 129-yard (first half only) effort vs. Burbank gives him 1,688 in his career, moving him into fourth place on the Lockhart all-time list. He trails leader Dominic Hardaway (1,984 in 2008) by 296 yards. Daequan Ellison is second with 1,784 yards in 2018, and DJ Ellison is third with 1,691 yards in 2015. McKinney’s 1,538 yards is right behind Dickens in fifth place.

Note: Emilio “The Sarge” Juarez of Lions Pride Sports Broadcast contributed greatly to this report.