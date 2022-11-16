Lions crush Burbank in playoff opener￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

SAN ANTONIO — Lockhart won its first Bi-District championship in seven years by routing Burbank at Alamo Stadium Friday night, 62-7, in a game that could have been much worse.

The Lions won their first-round playoff game by playing their starers just one possession of the second half, setting a school playoff record for points en route to the victory.

Lockhart will return to Alamo Stadium this week to face Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff, which sports an identical 8-3 overall record as Lockhart. The Lions last won eight games in 2015. They last won nine games under then head coach Roy Dollar in 1971.

The two-headed offensive monster that has been the Lockhart Lions’ rushing attack roared mightily Friday night, accounting for 313 yards on the ground and six touchdowns between the two.

Lockhart rolled up a 42-0 lead by intermission, scored three plays into the second half, and played reserves the rest of the way.

Lockhart rushed for 409 yards and only needed four passing attempts to dispose of Burbank, which managed 35 yards on 30 attempts on the ground and 107 through the wait – 81 of those coming late as reserves played for both teams.

“Defensively, we’re playing some of our best ball,” Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “We are playing great team defense.”

McKinney got things started on the first drive for Lockhart, scoring on a one-yard run with 8:52 left in the first quarter. Omar Ocampo’s PAT was true, and Lockhart led 7-0

After a Trey Brown fumble recovery caused by Zakaya Gathings, Dickens scored on the very next play on a 16-yard run-. Ocampo’s PAT made it 14-0 with 8:03 left in the first.

The first of two botched snaps on punts led to Josh Ramos tackling the Burbank punter at the Bulldogs’ 33. Four plays later, McKinney slipped out of the backfield unnoticed, and Dickens found him wide open for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Ocampo’s PAT made it 21-0 with 3:31 still left in the first period.

Lockhart, which scored on nine of its first 10 possessions, went up 28-0 when Dickens simply outran Burbank defenders on a 52-yard gallop with 10:00 left in the second quarter, followed by Ocampo’s PAT.

A Quavon Reese interception off a tipped pass by Michael Foster set the Lions up again in Burbank territory, and McKinney burst through for a 16-yard run later. Ocampo’s PAT made it 35-0 with 4:51 left in the half.

A 70-yard drive was capped off by Dickens’ one-yard run with nine seconds left in the half.

Ocampo made it 42-0.

Lockhart needed just three runs by McKinney to open the third quarter and find the end zone again. His third run went for 57 yards with 9:57 left in the period. Ocampo made it 49-0. Moebes played reserves the rest of the way.

The Lockhart backups still drove 80 yards in 19 plays, scoring on Ethan Aguirre’s three-yard run with 8:51 remaining. Ocampo made it 56-0.

After Foster recovered another botched snap on a punt, Lockhart scored on the very next play when Daniel Morales scored on a three-yard run. Lockhart took a knee on the extra point.

Burbank did avoid the shutout with 1:58 remaining when Jarod Romero found Israel Zapata behind defenders. Zapata raced to paydirt for an 81-yard TD Arturo Martinez kicked the PAT for the final margin.

Long-injured defensive standout Derik Rivas suited up for the game was able to stand in at running back for the Lions as they took a knee to run out the clock at the end.

“I wanted him to finish the season in a good way,” Moebes said.

As for being an offensive juggernaut behind the running of McKinney and Dickens, Moebes credited everyone from the play of the offensive line and receivers blocking as contributions to the success.

“The best thing about everyone is they have a very businesslike attitude.” Moebes said. “But we did have some more opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on.”

About Flour Bluff

Flour Bluff has won seven straight games after opening the season with a 1-3 record. The Hornets handled Roma, 56-21, in its first-round game, scoring all 56 points in the first three period.

Moebes said that although his team is familiar with the surroundings now at Alamo Stadium, the Lions will likely face one of the best all-round teams they’ve faced all season.

“They are talented everywhere,” Moebes said of the Hornets. “What they do offensively with their personnel is a lot for us to concentrate on.

“Defensively, they are very sound. They play great team defense also. They are as complete a team as we’ve seen all year.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium.

5A Playoffs Round 1

District 13 schools

Nov. 11

Lockhart 62, Burbank 7

Liberty Hill 63, San Antonio Highlands 17

Veterans Memorial 38, Harlandale 7

Alamo Heights 64, Kerrville Tivy 27

Nov. 18 games

Lockhart vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Mercedes vs. Liberty Hill

Sharyland vs. Veterans Memorial

GAME STATISTICS

Lockhart 62, Burbank 7

at Alamo Stadium, San Antonio

Score by Quarters

Lockhart 21 21 7 13 — 62

Burbank 0 0 0 7 — 7

TEAM STATS Lockhart Burbank

First Downs 21 6

Rushes-Yards 1-409 30-35

Passing 2-4-0 5-11-1

Passing Yards 43 107

Total Yards 452 142

Punts-Avg. 1-54.0 4-39.8

Penalties-Yards 4-35 3-15

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2

Time of Possession 23:20 24:40

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

LOCKHART — McKinney 20-184, Dickens 7-129, Gonzales 4-44, Aguirre 5-25, Jackson 1-15, Morales 2-14, Deutsch 2-(-2). BURBANK — Hernandez 10-38, R.Martinez 13-34, Cortez 1-2, Palomo 5-(-1), team 2-(-38).

PASSING

LOCKHART — Dickens 2-4-0-43. BURBANK — Hernandez 4-10-1-26, Romero 1-1-0-81.

RECEIVING

LOCKHART — McKinney 1-30, Deutsch 1-13. BURBANK — Zapata 1-81, Palomo 1-8, Espinoza 2-4, Peralta 1-4.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LOCKHART — McKinney 1 run (Ocampo kick), 8:52

LOCKHART — Dickens 16 run (Ocampo kick), 8:03

LOCKHART — McKinney 30 pass from Dickens (Ocampo kick), 3:31

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 52 run (Ocampo kick), 7:46

LOCKHART — McKinney 16 run (Ocampo kick), 4:51

LOCKHART — Dickens 1 run (Ocampo kick), :09

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — McKinney57 run (Ocampo kck), 9:57

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — Aguirre 3 run (Ocampo kick), 8:51

LOCKHART — Morales 3 run (kneel down), 4:49

BURBANK — Zapata 81 pass from Romero (A.Martinez kick), 1:58