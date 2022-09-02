Lions far from perfect, yet 2-0 after routing Connally Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

PFLUGERVILLE — Despite committing 16 penalties and turning the ball over four times, Lockhart rolled over Pflugerville Connally Friday Night at The Pfield, 37-12, improving to 2-0 for the first time since its last playoff season, 2019.

Connally dropped to 0-2.

The Lions racked up 493 yards of offense – 421 of which were on the ground, including 195 yards and a touchdown by junior quarterback Ashton Dickens and 172 and two TDs by senior running back Sean McKinney. Dickens also passed for a pair of scores to senior receiver Blake Herzog. Omar Ocampo started the scoring off on the night with a 27-field goal for the Lions.

The Lions’ defense was especially stingy, allowing only one first half first down, that in an interference penalty inside the final minute before intermission.

Connally managed just four first downs all night, while Lockhart managed 22. The Cougars managed just 48 yards rushing on 23 attempts and one play went for 49 yards, so on the other 22 carries, Connally managed to lose a yard. Connally also passed for 90 yards

Deandre Clay also had a blocked punt and Traveon Hopkins had an interception for Lockhart.

Quavon Reese, who had two touchdowns called back because of an LHS penalty last week, had 76-yard punt return for a score denied due to another penalty against Connally.

The Lions return home next Friday to face Kyle Lehman, which also improved to 2-0 with a 24-21 victory over Austin McCallum Friday night. The Lobos beat Bastrop, 40-34, in their season-opener.