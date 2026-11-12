Lions finish season strong with a win over Cedar Creek Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Avery Ybarra looking for a gap downfield against Cedar Creek. Photo by Adrian Gutierrez.

The Lockhart Football Lions had been waiting for a night like this. After a tough stretch through district play, injuries and plenty of lineup changes, Lockhart closed out the 2026 season in a big way Friday night with a 49–7 road win over Cedar Creek. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak and gave the Lions their highest-scoring game of the season. Lockhart finished the year 4–6 overall and 2–6 in district play, while the seniors were able to walk away with one more win in a Lockhart uniform. The Lions came out ready to play and never let Cedar Creek get comfortable, putting together their best offensive showing of the year while also turning in one of their strongest defensive performances by holding Cedar Creek to just seven points. The 49 points topped Lockhart’s previous season high of 45 in the opener against Marble Falls, and the 42-point margin was the Lions’ largest victory of the year.

Head Coach Mike Maldonado said the win was a fitting way for the team to respond after a season that had its share of highs and lows. “This season had its share of highs and lows, but through it all, we stuck together as a family, weathered the storm and finished Friday night with a 49-7 win over Cedar Creek,” Maldonado said. “I’m proud of the way our boys continued to fight, stayed together and finished the season strong at all three levels.” Maldonado also pointed to the overall progress of the program, noting that Lockhart improved from 1–9 a year ago to 4–6 this season while opening the year 3–0 and continuing to battle through injuries and adversity. “Lessons were taught this year, and the growth from that is something to be proud of, but the work is far from finished,” he said. “I’m excited about what’s ahead and what this program can accomplish moving forward. The standard is being established, the work continues, the expectation is next.”

Several players also turned in strong numbers during the year. Quarterback Noah Jaimes finished with 1,147 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. George McGee averaged 77.3 receiving yards per game, while Demonte Anthony finished with six total touchdowns, including five receiving scores. Bob Estrada added three total touchdowns. Defensively, Romeo Juarez averaged 6.3 tackles per game, Ladarius Roe recorded two sacks, and Joel Garcia led the Lions with three interceptions. Julian Benavidez, Devin Davis and Miguel Sustayta each forced a fumble, while Juarez, Davis and Elijah Rebelloso were among those credited with fumble recoveries. Maldonado said the seniors played an important role in the team’s growth and thanked them for the relationships built over the past two seasons. “To our seniors, thank you for these last two years and for the relationships we’ve built along the way,” he said. “I pray you carry this momentum into the next chapter of your senior year. Y’all have impacted me more than you know, and I can’t wait to see what else you accomplish as you finish your high school careers. I’ll always be cheering you on.”

Maldonado also made a point to recognize the many people behind the scenes who helped make Friday nights possible throughout the season. He thanked the athletic trainers, cheerleaders, game announcers Tom Dunn, Amado Galvez and Coach Rowe, Studio 301, Mr. Bishop, Warren G, sideline reporter Lilly, the Lockhart Athletic Booster Club, Little Charlie’s, cafeteria staff, administrators and game-day workers. He also gave special recognition to the Roaring Lion Band, Lionettes and Color Guard, praising the groups for the atmosphere they brought each week. “There are so many people who help make game nights special, and I want to make sure they get recognized,” Maldonado said. He also thanked the Lockhart community for continuing to support the program throughout the season. “Thank you to the Lockhart community for all the support for our staff and boys throughout the season,” he said. “Thank you for always being LOCKED IN on Lockhart’s success.”

Friday night gave the Lions a chance to leave the field with something positive after a difficult stretch. They ended a three-game road losing streak, scored more points than they had all season and delivered their most convincing win of the year. For the seniors, it was one last victory. For the returning players, it was something to build on heading into the offseason. And for Maldonado, the message moving forward is clear: the progress is real, but the work is only beginning.