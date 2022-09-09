Lions rout Lobos to start season 3-0￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

One play into Friday night’s game at Lions Stadium, Lockhart found itself trailing Kyle Lehman following a 75-yard touchdown pass by the Lobos. The 2-0 start for LHS seemed as if it may come to a crashing halt.

But for the remaining 47 minutes and 49 seconds, Lockhart dominated Lehman, cruising to a 56-13 victory en route to the Lions’ first 3-0 start to a season since 2015.

It was Senior Night for the Lions.

Lockhart scored touchdowns on eight of its 10 possessions, racking up 474 yards of offense while its defense limited Lehman to 251 yards on 66 offensive plays.

Senior running back Sean McKinney had 146 yards rushing and three scores, while junior quarterback Ashton Dickens had 135 yards on the ground and also had three scores. Dickens passed to senor Diante Jackson for one score and sophomore Nathaniel Gonzales ran for the final TD of the game.

Now 3-0, Lockhart travels to San Antonio next Friday to face the 3-0 Davenport Wolves.

The Lions have not started a season with four consecutive victories since 2008.