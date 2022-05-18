Lions won’t have spring game, rather 2 preseason scrimmages￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Todd Moebes calls it a trade off, but with no spring game for his Lockhart football Lions this year, LHS will get two preseason scrimmages prior to the 2022 regular season schedule. He hopes those will have his team ready to face a new and arduous district slate.

Lockhart is winding down its offseason program, which will held until the final day of school.

Beginning May 31, the football Lions will begin their ROAR program, a strength and conditioning exercise to be held Monday through Thursday through July with a week off for the Fourth of July.

Lockhart finished 2-8 last season with wins over Victoria West and Davenport. LHS was 0-5 in its district, which has changed this year and only includes opponents Davenport and Tivy of Kerrville this year.

The new district presents new issues for the Lions.

“We don’t know them, but of course, they don’t know us either,” Moebes said. “We will get the film and study up on them. There are a lot of teams on there that have had a lot of success. It will require the best from Lockhart.”

Moebes believes he has about 18 players back from the 2021 team and about five starters from each side of the line.

Among those returning including All-District Newcomer of the Year and junior-to-be Ashton Dickens at quarterback, and All-District 1st Team running back in senior-to-be Sean McKinney.

Moebes will be entering his fourth season as head football coach and athletic director of the Lions. He spent seven seasons as the head coach at Abilene Cooper, leading that school to the playoffs each year, including two district titles and an 11-6 record in the playoffs.

2022 LHS Football Schedule

Scrimmages

Aug. 11 (Thursday) – EAST VIEW (Georgetown)

Aug. 18 (Thursday) – at Medina Valley (Castroville)

Regular Season

Aug. 26 – SOUTHWEST (San Antonio)

Sept. 2 – at Connally (Pflugerville)

Sept.9 – LEHMAN (Kyle)

Sept. 16 – at Davenport (San Antonio)

Sept. 23 — CEDAR CREEK (Bastrop)*

Sept. 30 – at Veterans Memorial* (San Antonio)

Oct. 7 – OPEN

Oct. 14 – LIBERTY HILL*

Oct. 21 – at Bastrop*

Oct. 28 – PIEPER (San Antonio)*

Nov. 4 – at Tivy* (Kerrville)

* — denotes District game