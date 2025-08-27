LISD adopts reduced tax rate and tax bill Share:







LOCKHART, TX –

At its regular school board meeting this evening, the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees voted to adopt the 2025–2026 tax rate for the district. The newly adopted total tax rate of $0.9396 cents represents an official decrease of 1.5 cents even after the successful passage of Bond 2025 in May for the construction of Middle School #2.

This action fulfills a key commitment made to voters during the most recent bond election: that the district would not raise the tax rate despite investing in new facilities to meet enrollment growth. The I&S tax rate, which is for school bonds, remains steady for the 6th year in a row at $0.2577 cents. The M&O tax rate, which is for school operations, decreased after legislative action to $0.6819 after being compressed by 1.5 cents from last year. Further, the Texas Legislature approved a $40,000 increase to the homestead exemption. Combined, all of these actions make a big difference in school district taxes.

Previously, the annual school district tax bill on the average home valued in Lockhart ISD was $1,570. Under the newly adopted rate, that same home will now see a $200 annual savings in their tax bill of $1,370, resulting in real savings for families.

“When we asked our community to support Bond 2025, we made a promise that it would not come with an increase to the tax rate,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “Tonight’s action reflects that commitment and with the legislature’s actions tax payers will even see a decrease in tax bills. This is an important step that ensures we can provide the facilities our students need while respecting the trust and financial support of our community.”

Board President Michael Wright echoed this sentiment, commending both the community and district leadership.

“The Board of Trustees is proud that we were able to keep our promise and lower the tax rate,” said Wright. “Our community has consistently supported Lockhart ISD, and this shows that we are committed to delivering on our word while continuing to invest in the future of our students.”