LISD Board of Trustees adopts balanced budget for 2026–2027 Share:







LOCKHART, TX — The Lockhart ISD Board

of Trustees unanimously approved a balanced budget for the 2026–2027 fiscal year during Monday evening’s regular board meeting, reaffirming the district’s commitment to financial responsibility, employee investment, and student success.

The adopted budget includes approximately $96.6 million in expenditures and reflects months of thoughtful planning, collaboration, and financial stewardship. Throughout the spring, Lockhart ISD engaged in a participatory budget planning process that included district leaders across multiple departments and a series of Board budget workshops. Together, leaders carefully reviewed expenditures, identified opportunities for cost savings and operational efficiencies, and prioritized investments that would have the greatest impact on students, staff, and campuses. The budget supports classroom instruction, employee compensation, transportation, student services, extracurricular programs, school safety, district operations, and other essential services for students and families.

The Board’s action follows its approval of a comprehensive compensation plan in May that included nearly $1.5 million in employee investments through salary increases, benefit enhancements, and targeted stipends designed to support recruitment and retention efforts across the district.

At a time when many school districts across Texas continue to face financial challenges and budget uncertainty, Lockhart ISD remains committed to balancing the needs of students and staff with responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.

“This budget reflects our continued commitment to investing in our students, supporting our employees, and maintaining the financial stability necessary to serve our community well into the future,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada. “Through thoughtful planning and collaboration, we have developed a balanced budget that aligns with our priorities and positions Lockhart ISD for continued success.”.

Board President Michael Wright said the adopted budget demonstrates the Board’s commitment to both fiscal responsibility and educational excellence.

“The Board remains focused on ensuring that every dollar is used in a way that supports student success and reflects the trust our community places in us,” said Wright. “We are grateful to our district leadership team for their work in developing a balanced budget that supports our students, staff, and families.”

The budget will take effect July 1, 2026, and will guide district operations throughout the upcoming fiscal year.