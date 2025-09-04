LISD Board of Trustees honors Cruz Share:







By LISD Staff

In late August, the LISD Board of Trustees honored two exceptionally talented Lockhart High School students who represented the school district on the national stage this summer at the International Thespian Festival in Indiana.

Cristian Cruz competed in Solo Musical Theatre Performance, and Angelena Lemmermann presented her work in Scenic Design. Both students earned EXCELLENT ratings for their performances, a remarkable accomplishment that reflects their creativity, dedication, and skill.

This achievement is an example of how Cruz and Lemmermann are truly Locked on Excellence, demonstrating not only their talent, but also their hard work, perseverance, commitment to their craft, and passion for the arts.

Although Lemmermann was not able to be at the presentation as she has already started her journey to college, LISD knows she will continue to do great things.