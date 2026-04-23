LISD educators recognized for excellence in the classroom Share:







Recently five outstanding Lockhart High School educators were selected by the Lockhart Masonic Lodge as recipients of the Mirabeau B. Lamar Award of Excellence.

This honor recognizes educators who exemplify dedication, integrity, and a strong commitment to student success.

These educators represent the heart of LHS, making a lasting impact on LISD students and school community each day.

Also LISD would like to recognize LHS student Hailey Dittmar for receiving the Honesty and Integrity Award.

This year’s educator recipients are: Jennifer Bailey, Madeline “Mae” Balog, Michael Dowd (not pictured), Rocio Gutierrez, Sean Tarter.