LISD holds Health Fair Share:







Recently student performances, meaningful connections, community resources, and a whole lot of fun were had at the LISD Health Fair. There were over 300 attendees including students and parents.

LISD would like to thank the sponsors that made this event possible. Sponsors were Connie S. Amaya, St. David’s Foundation, HEB, Bluebonnet Electric, Pct 4 Constables, Scooter’s Coffee, and LTX Inflatables. LISD is grateful for their generosity and continued support for the Lions. LISD also appreciated all the vendors, community members, staff, and students who made this event possible.

From healthy habits to happy hearts, today’s Health Fair was a huge success—because taking care of our community is paws-itively something to roar about. Photos courtes of LISD.