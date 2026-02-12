LISD Hosts 3rd Annual Unified Basketball Game Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

LISD athletes took the court Thursday afternoon for the district’s third annual Unified Basketball Game, an event that continues to highlight inclusion, teamwork, and community pride.

Special Olympics athletes teamed up with members of the LHS junior varsity basketball program to form two unified squads, creating a spirited matchup that showcased hustle, sportsmanship, and genuine camaraderie. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the gymnasium was filled with energy as students, faculty, and administrators packed the stands in support.

Every basket drew cheers from an enthusiastic crowd, with cheerleaders helping fuel the excitement. The atmosphere reflected strong Lion Pride and demonstrated the positive impact of inclusive athletics on the school community.

The game concluded in a 25–25 tie, a fitting finish to a contest defined more by unity than competition.

The Unified Basketball Game was coached by LISD men’s basketball coach Colin Hart and Special Olympics 5v5 coach Lloyd Henderson. Hart, a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics program, played a key role in organizing the event and coordinating practices between the two teams for the first time this year. District leaders praised the strong collaboration between the coaches and the meaningful experience it provided for all athletes involved.

Originally created to help Special Olympics athletes prepare for competitive play, the Unified Basketball Game has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the Special Olympics season, increasing in size and participation each year.

LISD extends its appreciation to the athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, administrators, and the Special Services Department for their dedication in making the event a continued success.

The LISD Special Olympics 5v5 team will next compete on February 21 at the Area 13 Basketball Tournament in San Marcos. Additional upcoming events include:

• February 7: Area 13 Basketball Skills Competition, Round Rock

• February 14: State Powerlifting Competition, Bee Cave

• February 21: Area 13 5v5 Basketball Tournament, San Marcos

• April 8: Hays CISD Track Meet (location TBD)

• April 17: Lockhart ISD Invitational Special Olympics Track Meet, Lions Stadium

Special Olympics Roster:

Alfonso Gonzales, Dennis Marin, Mercedes Ysaguirre, Rox Flores, Kaison Cantu, Jose Morales, Isaiah Hinojosa, John “JP” Basquez, and Santos Silva.