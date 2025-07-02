LISD Superintendent Estrada Named Superintendent of the Year Share:







Lockhart Independent School District is proud to announce that Superintendent Mark Estrada has been named the 2025 Region 13 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). This prestigious recognition honors Estrada’s transformational leadership, relentless advocacy for public education, commitment to shared leadership that empowers staff, and dedication to ensuring that every student has access to an excellent education.

Superintendent Estrada has served as the leader of Lockhart ISD since 2018, steering the district through a period of remarkable growth, innovation, and academic success. His leadership is grounded in a vision of “Building a Legacy of Excellence” while fostering a culture defined by the district’s values of being “Locked on Excellence,” leading with a “LockHeart for People,” and committed to “Unlocking Potential” for every student and staff member.

As superintendent, Estrada is the architect of Lockhart ISD’s bold academic vision, where every student is expected to grow 1.5 years in reading and math each year, regardless of whether they are struggling learners or advanced learners. This commitment to growth is at the heart of the district’s instructional focus, ensuring that all students are challenged, supported, and prepared for future success.

Estrada has launched innovative initiatives that elevate both student achievement and staff excellence. Among these is the Shared Leadership Model, a groundbreaking, internationally recognized model that allows high-performing teachers to advance into leadership roles while remaining in the classroom. Combined with the district’s “Pathway to 100K” initiative, Lockhart ISD has dramatically improved teacher retention and instructional quality.

His impact extends well beyond Lockhart. Estrada is a respected voice in education policy at the regional, state, and national levels. He currently serves on the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Board, representing Region 13, and holds leadership roles with the E3 Alliance Board, the University of Texas Education Leadership and Policy Advisory Council, the Texas State College of Education Board, and serves as Vice Chair of the Austin Area Research Organization (AARO) Social Equity Committee. In recognition of his thought leadership in public education, he was invited to join the prestigious Collaborative on Political Leadership in the Superintendency at Harvard University, where national leaders shape strategies to improve education policy and practice across the country.

A lifelong learner himself, Estrada is a graduate of The Holdsworth Center’s Superintendent Leadership Program, one of Texas’ most selective programs for transformational leaders. He also teaches in the prestigious Thompson Executive Leadership Institute, helping to develop and inspire future superintendents. In addition, he serves as a mentor to new and aspiring superintendents, extending his impact by supporting the next generation of district leaders.

His leadership has been recognized nationally. In 2021, Estrada was featured in the Time Magazine article, “The People Who Saved a School Year,” which highlighted educators who made a profound impact during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, he received the LifeChanger of the Year Award, a national honor recognizing educators who make a significant difference in the lives of students through exemplary leadership and service.

Estrada is a proud graduate of Texas State University, where he earned both his Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. He is currently a doctoral candidate in the Cooperative Superintendency Program at The University of Texas at Austin, one of the top-ranked educational leadership programs in the country.

“Superintendent Estrada exemplifies everything a leader in public education should be,” said Michael Wright, President of the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees. “His visionary leadership has transformed Lockhart ISD into a destination district for families and educators alike. He has not only raised the bar for academic excellence but has created lasting pathways for students and staff to thrive. This recognition is a testament to his commitment to building a legacy of excellence in Lockhart ISD.”

“I am incredibly honored to be named the Region 13 Superintendent of the Year,” said Estrada. “This recognition reflects the incredible work happening in Lockhart ISD thanks to our dedicated teachers and staff, our amazing students and families, and the unwavering support of our Board of Trustees and community. I am proud to serve Lockhart and grateful to lead alongside so many passionate and talented educators.”

As the Region 13 honoree, Estrada will advance to the state selection process for the Texas Superintendent of the Year, with the state winner announced at the 2025 TASA | TASB Convention this fall.