Lockhart City Council appoints Resendez as next City Manager

By City of Lockhart

The City of Lockhart has appointed Joseph Resendez as its next City Manager, effective September 5, 2025, following the retirement of current City Manager, Steve Lewis. The decision was made following a unanimous vote by City Council on July 15. Resendez has served the City of Lockhart since July 2023 as Assistant City Manager and has over eight years of experience in municipal government.

During his time at the City of Lockhart, Resendez has overseen several major capital projects, including the planning for the renovation of Fire Station No. 1, an aquatics facility, and future recreation center. He has also been instrumental in developing the City’s annual budget and participated in the hires of key senior management roles including Economic Development Director and Finance Director.

Prior to Lockhart, Resendez served as City Administrator and City Secretary for the City of Bartlett, as well as Assistant Director of Finance at the City of Taylor. His experience in municipal management and familiarity with issues facing Central Texas cities reaffirmed the City Council’s confidence in Resendez’s ability to lead Lockhart.

“We welcome Mr. Resendez as our next City Manager. His collaborative leadership style and dedication to public service will help strengthen our community, enhance the services we provide,” said Mayor Lew White. “We also want to thank Mr. Lewis for his excellent leadership for these last seven years. He has been a terrific mentor for Mr. Resendez as well,” said Mayor White.

Resendez holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas. He is currently completing a Master of Public Affairs and the Certified Public Manager Credential through the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service at Texas State University.

“I am honored to be appointed as the next City Manager of Lockhart. I look forward to continuing to work with Council, city staff, and the community to build on Lockhart’s momentum,” said Resendez. “Together, we’ll focus on strengthening services, fostering transparency, and planning responsibly for the city’s future.”

Resendez is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Texas City Management Association, which named him a Clarence E. Ridley Scholar.