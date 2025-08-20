LISD’s Crowley helps lead Boston Crusaders to World Championship Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

James Crowley, Fine Arts Director for the Lockhart Independent School District, has earned national recognition for his contributions to the performing arts. This summer, Crowley served as a consultant music instructor with the Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps, one of the premier ensembles in Drum Corps International (DCI).

On August 9, the Boston Crusaders, a program of Inspire Arts and Music, were crowned the 2025 DCI World Champions in Indianapolis, Indiana. The title represents the pinnacle of achievement in the marching arts, with corps from across the nation competing at the highest level.

Crowley’s role as consultant instructor placed him alongside a world-class team of educators and performers, helping shape the Crusaders’ championship-winning production. “It’s an incredible honor to be part of such a historic season,” Crowley said. “The students’ dedication and artistry are what make this possible.”

The Boston Crusaders are comprised primarily of college-age musicians who spend their summer on an intensive national tour, showcasing precision, power, and artistry in stadiums across the country. This year’s title marks one of the most celebrated victories in the corps’ long history.

For Lockhart ISD, Crowley’s achievement represents the district’s commitment to excellence in fine arts education and highlights the national impact of its staff.