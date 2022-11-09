LJHS Maroon caps of perfect season with District crown￼ Share:







From staff reports

It took Lockhart Junior High’s Maroon team all of 1:25 to take command of Wednesday evening’s District Championship game at Lions Stadium as LJHS went on to shutout Goodnight Middle School of San Marcos, 16-0, capping off a perfect season at 8-0.

Nate Roland did the honors for LJHS, running 32 yards for the first score.

Th Rattlers reached the red zone on its second possession, but LJHS didn’t break and forced a turnover on downs. The big play was a fourth-down sack by Lockhart’s Kaidyn Roland.

The Lions added a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kadon Moebes to George McGee late in the first half for the final touchdown. McGee outjumped a Goodnight defender at the goal line and hauled in the pass for the score.

Antonio Rios booted both extra points, which counted fortwo points each in this game.

LJHS Head Coach Willie Boyd said his team’s “defense as a whole played a good game.”

Lockhart Junior High’s other teams didn’t fare as well.

The LJHS White squad lost to Seguin’s AJB, 12-7, and finished the season at 6-2 and a runner-up finish in the District. John Mata had a touchdown reception for the Lions.

LJHS’ Maroon finished the year at 5-3 following a 24-6 loss to San Marcos’ Miller, placing fourth in the District.

The LJHS White team lost at Cedar Creek, 6-0, and finished 0-8 on the year.