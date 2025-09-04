Local churches urged to help with Ten Commandment Cause Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

Texas classrooms are preparing for a significant change this fall as Senate Bill 10 (SB 10), which requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public-school classroom, moves forward despite ongoing legal challenges. Supporters say the law reaffirms the role of Christian heritage in shaping the nation’s laws and values, while opponents continue to challenge its constitutionality.

Passed during the 89th Legislative Session, SB 10 directs schools to place a framed copy or poster of the Ten Commandments in a conspicuous place in each classroom. The law specifies that the display must be at least 16 by 20 inches and legible from anywhere in the room.

For many Texans, the measure is about more than posters on walls, it is about acknowledging the historical influence of the Ten Commandments on the nation’s moral and legal framework. State Sen. Phil King (R-Weatherford), who authored the bill, has said the displays provide students with a clear understanding of how religious traditions shaped American society.

“From the beginning, the Ten Commandments have been irrevocably intertwined with America’s legal, moral, and historical heritage,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “Schools not enjoined by ongoing litigation must abide by S.B. 10 and display the Ten Commandments.”

In Caldwell County, school leaders are weighing what SB 10 means for their classrooms. Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said the district will comply with the law but emphasized that it hinges on donated materials.

“As a public school district in Texas, it is our responsibility to comply with state laws, including Senate Bill 10,” Estrada said. “The law requires a 16×20 poster of the Ten Commandments in every classroom if the posters are donated. At this time, we have not received any donations, but if we do, we will implement the law as required while continuing to provide an inclusive environment for all students.”

With nearly 500 classrooms district-wide, Lockhart ISD would need approximately 500 posters to ensure one could be placed in each classroom.

The legislation allows districts to accept donated posters at no cost. While schools may use district funds to purchase displays, the option is not mandatory, placing the responsibility largely in the hands of community supporters and churches.

This provision opens the door for local churches and faith-based organizations to step up. By donating the required posters, they can directly support area schools while ensuring the law’s implementation. Prairie Lea ISD has already received a donation of 24 Ten Commandments posters from a local church, which will be placed in classrooms across the district, says a school official. Critics argue the law infringes on religious freedom, while supporters frame it as a reaffirmation of shared values. For them, the Ten Commandments are not about enforcing belief but about recognizing the historical foundations of law, justice, and morality in the United States.

Many parents and community leaders see SB 10 as a step toward restoring respect for timeless principles in schools at a time when moral clarity is often in question.

For now, the words that have guided generations may soon hang once again on classroom walls across Texas. Whether donated by churches or provided by other community groups, the displays are likely to become symbols of tradition, law, and faith values that many say remain as relevant as ever.