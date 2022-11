Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 9

Best Little Wine & Books

International Sherry Week, 2-9 p.m.

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Golden Age Home

Neuro Skills “Heart of CNS” with Lauren Elizondo, 9-10 a.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Best Little Wine & Books

International Sherry Week, 2-9 p.m.

Master Class Tasting, 6:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Soil, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Daniel Phipps, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Best Little Wine & Books

International Sherry Week, 2-9 p.m.

Clear Fork Elementary School

Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony, 7:45 a.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: LHS at Burbank (Alamo Stadium), 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Two Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Manik in Dale

Dimensional Mayan Tribe’s 7th open air camping festival, 3 p.m.

Old Pal

Richard Watson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Jamie Krueger Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Best Little Wine & Books

International Sherry Week, 2-9 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

USO Variety Show, 2 p.m.

USO Variety Show, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners 2, 8:30 a.m.

Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.

Fall Festival and Native Plant Sale, 1-4 p.m.

Manik in Dale

Dimensional Mayan Tribe’s 7th open air camping festival, 3 p.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch Residency, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

USO Variety Show, 2 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Slyfoot Family, 3-6 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-7:45 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park: Turkeys, 9 a.m.

Zombie Apocalypse Hike, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.