Local Entertainment Calendar￼

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Best Little Wine & Books

Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Old Pal

Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Old Pal

Calloway Ritch and The Prickley Pears, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Ugly Sweater Night with the Danny Ray Harris Acoustic Duo, 8-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Hays Tournament, TBD

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.

