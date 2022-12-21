Local Entertainment Calendar￼
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Best Little Wine & Books
Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Old Pal
Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Old Pal
Calloway Ritch and The Prickley Pears, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Ugly Sweater Night with the Danny Ray Harris Acoustic Duo, 8-10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Boys Basketball: LHS at Hays Tournament, TBD
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.