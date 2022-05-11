Local Entertainment Calendar￼ Share:







Wednesday, May 11

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke with Bigg Show, 6-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Lockhart Arts & Crafts

Parker Chapin, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Croy and the Boys (Old Pal’s Anniversary Party), 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

The Tex-Mex Cowboy, George Mercado & Greg McClendon, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Black’s Barbecue (90th birthday party on stage north of restaurant)

Best of Lockhart Music Show with James McMurtry, Steven Collins, Jenn Hodges, Richard Allen Platt, Halleyanna Finlay-Welch, JRC, Dustin Welch, Naomi Bessette, Chazz Emile Bessette, Jackie Oberkrom, Hoyt Van Tanner, 1-2:30 p.m.

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, 3-4:30 p.m.

Pitmaster Barrett Black’s Brisket Demonstration, 5-5:30 p.m.

Shinyribs, 6-7:30 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Wilkinson’s Quartet, 2-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 9-11 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Kreuz Market

Jesse Stratton Band, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Slyfoot Family, 3-6 p.m.

The PEARL

Godfather of Austin Blues, W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel and Kevin Garinger, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.