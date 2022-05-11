Local Entertainment Calendar￼
Wednesday, May 11
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Load Off Fanny’s
Karaoke with Bigg Show, 6-9 p.m.
Old Pal
Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Lockhart Arts & Crafts
Parker Chapin, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Croy and the Boys (Old Pal’s Anniversary Party), 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
The Tex-Mex Cowboy, George Mercado & Greg McClendon, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Black’s Barbecue (90th birthday party on stage north of restaurant)
Best of Lockhart Music Show with James McMurtry, Steven Collins, Jenn Hodges, Richard Allen Platt, Halleyanna Finlay-Welch, JRC, Dustin Welch, Naomi Bessette, Chazz Emile Bessette, Jackie Oberkrom, Hoyt Van Tanner, 1-2:30 p.m.
David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, 3-4:30 p.m.
Pitmaster Barrett Black’s Brisket Demonstration, 5-5:30 p.m.
Shinyribs, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kreuz Market
Wilkinson’s Quartet, 2-5 p.m.
Old Pal
Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 9-11 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Kreuz Market
Jesse Stratton Band, 12-3 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Slyfoot Family, 3-6 p.m.
The PEARL
Godfather of Austin Blues, W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel and Kevin Garinger, 7-9 p.m.
