Local Students Named to Dean’s Honor Roll at ACU Share:







ABILENE, TX

Abilene Christian University congratulates Dean’s Honor Roll students for the Spring 2026 semester. Students earn Dean’s Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

•Brady Stephenson of Lockhart, a senior majoring in Accounting

•Trayton Weeden of Kyle, a senior majoring in Bible and Ministry

•Drew Vinson of San Marcos, a junior majoring in Nursing

•Aliyah Montalvo of Dale, a senior majoring in Child and Family Services

•George DeLeon of Lockhart, a senior majoring in Child and Family Services

•Hidai Sanchez of Dale, a senior majoring in Biomedical Sciences

Abilene Christian University serves a diverse student population of about 7,200 with world-class teaching in a Christ-centered community. Founded in 1906, this Carnegie Research 2 university is nationally recognized for undergraduate teaching and undergraduate research. Students choose from 90 baccalaureate majors that include more than 186 areas of study, 77 areas of study in master’s degree and specialist programs, and five doctoral programs. ACU’s mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Learn more at acu.edu.