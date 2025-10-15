Lockhart Boys Cross Country advances to Regional Championship Share:







By Coach Scott Hippensteel

2025 Lions Cross Country Team

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team advanced to the Regional Championship for the 33rd time in the past 38 seasons last Wednesday at the District 25 AAAAA Championship meet, held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. Lockhart finished third out of eight district teams with a score of 82 points. The top three teams in the varsity race at the district meet advance to the regional meet.

Cedar Park won the boys varsity race with 74 points, while Hays finished second with 78 points. Other varsity teams included Leander, which placed fourth with 89 points; Liberty Hill, fifth with 98 points; Leander Rouse, sixth with 115 points; Leander Glenn, seventh with 177 points; and Kyle Lehman, eighth with 185 points.

Lockhart junior Ethan Herrera captured the individual district title in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16 minutes and 14 seconds. The defending district champion, Herrera finished nine seconds, or about 50 meters, ahead of the runner-up from Leander Rouse. His victory marks the 20th time in the past 37 seasons that a Lockhart runner has claimed the individual district championship.

The Lions will now turn their focus to the Region IV Championship, scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. on the campus of Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, where they will compete for a chance to qualify for the UIL State Championship Meet.