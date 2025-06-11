Lockhart City Council advances projects at June 3 Meeting Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

Above, According to City Manager, Steve Lewis, crews are 65% complete on the downtown Revitalization Project. Photo by Anthony Collins.

In what one might consider a packed agenda on June 3, the Lockhart City Council took significant steps toward enhancing public safety, recreation, and community development through a series of approvals and updates at their regular meeting.

The meeting began with a ceremonial proclamation designating a special day in honor of KLKT, a local organization or initiative. The proclamation recognizes its contributions to the community and aims to promote awareness and civic pride. KLKT recently celebrated their first anniversary of being on the air.

In a move to modernize its law enforcement technology, the Council approved the purchase of new in-car laptops for the Lockhart Police Department. These will replace aging computers currently in patrol vehicles. The purchase aims to improve efficiency and support officers in the field.

A major highlight of the meeting was the approval of an interlocal agreement (ILA) between the City of Lockhart and Lockhart ISD for the development of a new aquatic center. The 40-year lease—renewable for two additional 20-year terms, allocates 8.1 acres of LISD property near Navarro Elementary School for the project. The location, at the intersection of San Jacinto and Center Streets, may also accommodate a future recreation center.

Supporting this initiative, the Council also approved a $750,000 grant agreement with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to help fund the aquatic facility’s construction.

The Council also unanimously approved a resolution to apply for funding through TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program. The proposed sidewalk expansion covers approximately 2.6 miles, with the city committing to a 20% local funding match if the application is successful.

In other business, the Council made key appointments to city advisory boards. Justin Wells was named to the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation, while Curtis Hawkins was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Council members received the second quarterly report on misdemeanor marijuana arrests and citations, as required by the Lockhart Freedom Act. The report provides ongoing insight into the policy’s impact on local law enforcement. City Manager Steve Lewis delivered several progress reports, including:

• Downtown Revitalization Project: Now 65% complete, with watermain installation fully finished and operational.

• FY 2025-26 Budget Workshops: Scheduled for June 11 (General Fund) and June 12 (Enterprise & Special Revenue Funds), both at 6:30 p.m.

• Indoor Recreation Center: Consulting firms have begun the selection process. Interviews are scheduled for the week of June 23, with a final selection expected on June 27.

• Neighborhood Watch Meeting: The Lockhart Police Department will host a city-wide organizational meeting on Wednesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

• 2025 Chisholm Trail Roundup: Running June 12–14, this year’s parade will follow a new route down San Antonio Street and turn south on Main Street. City Park and the splash pad will close from June 9–16 for event preparations.

• Movies in the Park: The free summer movie series begins June 21 at City Park. Upcoming titles include The Wild Robot (June 21), Mufasa: The Lion King (July 19), and Paddington in Peru (August 16). All movies start at 8:30 p.m.

For more information and updates, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Lockhart’s official website or attend future City Council meetings.