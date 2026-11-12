Lockhart Fire Station No. 1 celebrates grand reopening Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Mayor White spoke to the crowd about the extensive effort that has been put into the renovations and thanked all those who participated.

Photo by Anthony Collins.

For generations, the fire station at the corner of West Market and South Church Street has been a familiar part of downtown Lockhart. Fire trucks have rolled out of its doors countless times, answering calls and protecting the community.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the building was once again the center of attention, but this time it wasn’t for an emergency. Instead, firefighters, city leaders and residents gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Lockhart Fire Station No. 1 following more than a year of renovations.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 201 W. Market St. marked the completion of extensive improvements to the 112-year-old building.

The ceremony not only included a ribbon cutting but it also held true to fire department traditions.

Originally constructed in 1914 to serve as Lockhart’s first City Hall and fire station, the building has also housed the city’s police department, municipal court and jail over the years. Lockhart Mayor Lew White attended Friday’s celebration and addressed the crowd, while several members of the Lockhart City Council were also on hand for the occasion.

White stated the renovation of the building is something that has been talked about for as long as he’s been Mayor.

The renovation included a new roof, windows, overhead doors, updated electrical and plumbing systems, improved heating and air conditioning, modern fire alarms and sprinklers, and a diesel exhaust removal system. The second floor also received a complete makeover, including individual sleeping quarters, a new kitchen, bathrooms, and living areas for firefighters.

Firefighters temporarily relocated in June 2025 while construction crews worked to modernize the station while preserving its original character. The improvements provide firefighters with a safer, more comfortable, and functional facility to carry out their daily responsibilities.

With the work complete, Fire Station No. 1 begins another chapter of serving Lockhart, combining modern features with the character of a downtown landmark that has stood for more than a century.