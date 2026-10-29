Lockhart Fire Station set to reopen after major renovation Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Then & Now

1936-2026

Ninety years

separate these views of the Lockhart Fire Station, but the petrified palm tree at the corner of S. Church and Market Street still stands as a reminder of the city’s history. Bottom photo by Anthony Collins.

After more than a year of construction, repairs, and a few unexpected challenges along the way, one of Lockhart’s oldest and most recognizable buildings is getting ready to welcome firefighters back home. The historic Lockhart Fire Station No. 1, located at 201 W. Market St., will celebrate its grand opening at 5 p.m. Friday, November 6, marking the completion of a major renovation that has given the 112-year-old building a new lease on life. For a structure that has been part of downtown Lockhart since 1914, the project is about more than fresh paint and updated equipment. It’s about keeping a piece of the city’s history alive while making sure the men and women who protect the community have a safe, modern place to work.

The building has seen plenty of changes over the years. When it first opened in 1914, it served as both Lockhart’s City Hall and fire station. At different times throughout its history, it also housed the police department, city jail, and municipal court. As Lockhart grew, those departments eventually moved into other facilities, but the fire station remained. Generations of firefighters have called the building home, responding to emergencies, protecting neighborhoods, and becoming part of the city’s history along the way. For longtime residents, the station is one of those familiar downtown landmarks that has seemingly always been there.

But even historic buildings eventually need more than routine maintenance, and Fire Station No. 1 had reached that point. Years of wear and aging infrastructure made a major renovation necessary, particularly as firefighting equipment, safety standards, and the needs of the department continued to change. The project was designed to bring the station up to modern standards while preserving the architectural features that make it such an important part of downtown Lockhart. Improvements have included updated electrical and plumbing systems, heating and air conditioning upgrades, modern fire alarms and sprinklers, and a diesel exhaust removal system. The second-floor living quarters have also been renovated, providing firefighters with more comfortable and functional accommodations during their shifts.

Of course, working on a building that is more than a century old is rarely as simple as it looks on paper. Crews have had to deal with issues that come with aging construction, including asbestos abatement, masonry repairs, roofing improvements, window restoration, and exterior woodwork. Unlike a new building, where contractors can start with a clean slate, restoring a historic structure requires finding ways to incorporate modern equipment and safety features without losing the original character. Those challenges contributed to a project that took longer than originally anticipated. The renovation was initially estimated at approximately $1.5 million, although the final construction cost has not been confirmed. Studio Steinbomer was involved in the architectural work, while D. Wilson Construction served as the contractor.

Firefighters moved out of the downtown station on June 12, 2025, allowing construction crews to begin work. Since then, the Lockhart Fire Department has continued responding to emergencies through its other facilities and temporary arrangements. While the relocation required adjustments, emergency services remained a priority throughout the renovation. The goal was always to return firefighters to a station that could continue serving Lockhart for years to come, rather than simply patching up a building that had already given the city more than a century of service.

The timing of the renovation also comes as Lockhart continues to experience residential and commercial growth. More homes, businesses, and traffic bring additional demands for emergency services, making dependable facilities and equipment increasingly important. While discussions about the city’s future fire protection needs will continue as Lockhart expands, renovating Station No. 1 allows the city to retain a downtown emergency services location while protecting a historic landmark. It also represents an investment in the firefighters who spend long shifts away from their families, often working, eating, and sleeping at the station while remaining ready to respond whenever the alarm sounds.

For the community, the reopening is a chance to see a familiar piece of Lockhart history begin another chapter. Over the years, the building has watched downtown change around it, from the early days of horse-drawn transportation to modern fire engines and the growth of neighborhoods well beyond the original city limits. Through it all, the station has remained a reminder of the people who have dedicated their lives to protecting others. The renovation may have brought new technology, improved living spaces, and necessary structural repairs, but the building’s connection to Lockhart’s past remains very much intact.

The city will celebrate the completion of the project with a grand opening at 5 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Fire Station No. 1, 201 W. Market St. The event marks the end of a lengthy renovation and the beginning of another chapter for one of Lockhart’s oldest public buildings. After 112 years, the historic fire station has earned a little attention, and thanks to the improvements, it is positioned to continue serving the community for generations to come.