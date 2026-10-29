News and Briefs from the LPR Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

The staff at the Lockhart Post-Register works to bring you new features. But nothing can replace the enthusiasm and excitement that comes with hosting the “Best of Caldwell County” reader’s choice contest. This year’s contest was no different. We will be publishing all the Winners and 2nd Place finishers in next week’s LPR. Yes, we had originally scheduled it for this week, but we have had such a big response from the winners wanting to place thank-you ads to the voters that we could not get to everyone in time. But rest assured, it will be there next week.

I know there have been several winners posting pictures with their certificates, and we so enjoy seeing this. So,o patience with us, and you will have a great feature edition next week.

Also, we have had a “duck” of a time with our Duck, Duck, Duck, Win contest. It has been so fun seeing those who have found ducks in Lockhart City Park come into the office to redeem their duck for prizes. As a reminder, the ducks do need to be turned in no later than October 29 to be entered into the Grand Prize of $270 worth of Gift Cards from our wonderful sponsors. The winner will be drawn and contacted on October 30.

Lastly, we have reached out to the candidates running for office in the area to give us a 250-word or less essay on what they bring to the table if elected to their respective seats.

This will be a “LPR website exclusive feature” that will be updated daily. You can find them at post-register.com as they are submitted.

This could be a record year for early voting, but we know there is still plenty of time for everyone to make their final decisions. There have been other outlets with interviews and questions, but this will give the candidates one last time, in their own words, as to why you should vote for them.

Next week, the LPR will have comprehensive coverage of the November 2 elections locally and throughout the state. You can find your copy at the newsstands on Wednesday afternoon or in your mailboxes on Thursday with your mail.