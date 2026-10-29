Community Calendar

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Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall

Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street, Luling, TX 7864.8. Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27; November 3, 5, 10, 12, and 17. Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited—please register in advance.

Big Pink Bus Alert

On October 29 at the First Baptist Church, 514 Neches St. in Lockhart, the Mammograms on the Move will be in town offering screening mammograms on the Big Pink Bus. Appointments are required. For more information, qualifications, or to make an appointment,t contact: mrios1@mhm.org or call 512-359-4299.

Save the Date

First AnnuaDíaia de los Muertos celebration at the San Pablo Cemetery. The event will be held on October 31, 2026, from 6:30-8:30 pm at 1620 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, TX. They will celebrate the new updates to the cemetery, honor loved ones, and reflect on life, love,e and legacy of the cemetery. There will be no parking at the cemetery,ry but you can park at the American Legion Post 41 at 1501 N. Colorado St. Refreshments and music will be provided.

Caldwell County

Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink, and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

The Cementerio

Navarro Historico Association to Meet

The public and

members are invited to our Cemetery for All Souls Day November 7 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.; in case of rain, it will be moved to Nov 14.

Save the Date

Caldwell County Retired Teachers and Clear Fork Elementary School are hosting a “Come and Go Coffee” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, to honor our veterans. The coffee and donuts will be available from 7:30 a. m. until 9:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the school. At 8:00, a patriotic program will be presented in the cafeteria by the students. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. The wall of pictures of veterans may be viewed in the front hallway.

Contact Margaret Groves, Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association, 512-940-62,35 groveswm@yahoo.com

Hoop for Hope

hula-hoop contest

On Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in Lockhart City Park, 504 E. City Park Rd., the Heroines of Jericho, Willie’s Peak Youth Palace will host a hula-hoop contest. Enjoy Admission is free and only $5 to participate in the contest. Music, food vendors, bake sale, family activities — all ages welcome. Proceeds support college scholarships. Yvonne Shuler, 1 (972) 922-6648. Boys, girls, and adults are encouraged to enter.

Alcoholics

Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

for more information.