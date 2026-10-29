John Castillo Share:







Candidate for Caldwell County Judge

My name is Big John Castillo, and I am running to be your next Caldwell County Judge.

Caldwell County raised me. I graduated from Lockhart High School in 1993, and the community gave me the foundation to devote more than 30 years to serving the State of Texas. My professional experience includes the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the Texas House of Representatives. I served on the Lockhart City Council from 2010 to 2019 and again since 2022, including a term as Mayor Pro Tem.

On City Council, I secured $3.6 million from the Texas State Infrastructure Bank, in partnership with TxDOT, to relocate utilities and expand U.S. 183 to five lanes. I helped the city win a $1.3 million General Land Office grant for new pipeline infrastructure. I also built a drainage pond to reduce flooding from Silent Valley Road. I helped establish meet-and-confer agreements with Lockhart Police and Fire.

As County Judge, I will keep Caldwell County affordable by making growth pay its own way and opposing big tech data centers that drive up utility costs and strain local resources. I will invest in roads, drainage, and water. I will support our first responders with the resources they need. I will do everything in my power to attract a hospital to Caldwell County.

I believe in Caldwell County because Caldwell County believed in me.

I would be honored to earn your vote on November 3rd.