Ron Faulstich Share:







Candidate for Lockhart City Council District 3

For 26 years, I’ve had the privilege of building a business, developing lasting relationships, and becoming part of the Lockhart community. As a U.S. Air Force veteran, longtime business owner, and local property investor, I’ve gained valuable experience in leadership, financial responsibility, and making informed decisions.

Community service has always been important to me. I’ve served as Chairman of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, on the Lockhart ISD Education Foundation board, and currently serve on the City’s Historical Preservation Commission. In 2024, I was honored to receive the Chamber’s Most Worthy Citizen award.

I’ve always believed that being part of a community means being willing to serve it. That’s why I’m running for Lockhart City Council, District 3.

As Lockhart continues to grow, I believe we need thoughtful planning, responsible management of taxpayer dollars, appropriate infrastructure, and a continued commitment to public safety. Equally important is preserving the rich history, beautiful buildings, and unique character that make our community special.

My goal is to represent District 3 residents with fairness, transparency, and common sense. I want to listen, understand the issues that matter most, and make informed decisions that balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities.

I’m proud to call Lockhart home and welcome the opportunity to continue serving our community. Please VOTE FOR RON FAULSTICH for Lockhart City Council District 3!