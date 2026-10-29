Proposed development leads a busy Council meeting Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

Another 535 acres could be part of Lockhart’s changing landscape as developers continue looking to the city for new opportunities. During its October 20 meeting, the Lockhart City Council heard a proposal from Lockhart Commercial Development LLC for a mixed-use development near U.S. Highway 183 and Silent Valley Road. While the project remains in the planning stages, its size brings some familiar questions back to the table: Can the City’s roads, utilities, and public services keep pace, and who will pay for the improvements needed to support it?

The proposed development was one of several topics discussed during a meeting that also included electric infrastructure, public safety, solid waste services and efforts to improve how the City welcomes visitors. Representatives of Lockhart Commercial Development LLC outlined potential land uses for the property and discussed development financing options. Although the presentation did not represent final approval, it provided an early look at what could become another significant development in Lockhart. For residents, the discussion comes down to practical concerns, including traffic, utilities, and the impact on surrounding neighborhoods. How those issues are addressed, and how infrastructure costs would be divided between developers and the public, will be important as the proposal moves forward.

Council also approved an amendment to a Lower Colorado River Authority electric line easement and right-of-way involving City-owned property at 700 Carver Street and 1505 E. Market Street. The matter had been tabled during previous meetings in August and September before returning to the council for action. The approval addresses property access and easement arrangements associated with electric infrastructure.

Council also approved two contracts totaling $121,550 to strengthen Lockhart’s efforts to connect with visitors. Granicus/Simpleview received a $31,550 contract to develop a tourism website and mobile application, while Greenhaus was awarded $90,000 to create a tourism brand strategy. Both projects are intended to make it easier for visitors to discover Lockhart’s attractions, events, and local businesses. The City also discussed plans for the Lockhart Welcome Center, to be located at 109 E. San Antonio St. and is scheduled to open November 6-8 during a busy weekend that includes First Friday activities and Texas Monthly barbecue events.

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce’s posted hours average 21 hours a week. The center is expected to provide double that and give visitors a convenient place to ask questions, gather information about local businesses, and discover more of what Lockhart has to offer beyond its well-known barbecue restaurants.

The Welcome Center’s proposed schedule includes 41 public hours weekly, with hours Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays would remain closed, like the Chamber, although the Lockhart Downtown Business Association has suggested opening that day. Sunday hours could also extend to 4 p.m., depending on staffing, with additional hours planned during First Fridays and special events. For opening weekend, the center is scheduled to operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 7; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8. The timing coincides with the Texas Monthly BBQ World’s Fair on Saturday and the Top 50 Picnic at Lockhart City Park on Sunday. For local business owners, having a central location where visitors can learn about shops, restaurants, attractions, and upcoming events could encourage people to spend more time exploring the community rather than simply stopping for a meal and heading home.

Everyday City services were also part of the discussion. Republic Services provided an update on implementation of Lockhart’s new solid waste contract, giving council members an opportunity to review how the transition is progressing. Trash collection is one of those services residents may not think much about until something goes wrong, making a smooth transition important. Public safety was also addressed as new officers with the Lockhart Police Department were introduced to the council. Council also received the third quarterly report of 2026 concerning the Lockhart Freedom Act, continuing the City’s regular reporting under the ordinance.

In other business, council approved updates to City regulations covering filming permits and production activities that involve public property or affect public access. The changes address rules governing filming operations in areas where streets, sidewalks, or other public spaces may be involved. Council also approved updates to the City’s authorized representatives for TexPool, a public funds investment pool used by local governments, and accepted the fourth-quarter investment report for fiscal year 2026. The financial items were part of the City’s regular oversight of public funds. Council also approved the reappointment of Carl Cisneros to the Civil Service Commission for another three-year term beginning January 1, 2027.

The October 20 meeting covered everything from a major development proposal to routine services and new ways of welcoming visitors. While the 535-acre project remains in its early stages, other decisions made during the meeting will have a more immediate impact on City operations. Together, the discussions offered a look at the work taking place at City Hall as Lockhart balances new opportunities with the needs of its residents and local businesses.