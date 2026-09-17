Lockhart Fishing team opens season strong in Waco Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Senior, Evan Estrada and Freshman, Kingston Metzler display their winning catches

The Lockhart Fishing Team opened its season with a strong showing over the weekend in Waco, competing against 97 teams in the first tournament of the year.

Senior Evan Estrada led the way for Lockhart, finishing eighth overall after bringing four fish to the scales. Estrada also landed the second-biggest fish of the day, helping him secure an early spot among the tournament’s top anglers. His performance moved him into eighth place in the current Angler of the Year standings.

Lockhart’s younger anglers also turned in solid performances during the season opener. Kingston Metzler and Braxton Mayfield finished in the middle of the field after landing a single fish weighing nearly five pounds. Derek Morgan and Jack Westmoreland added another strong effort for the Lions, bringing in two fish with a combined weight of just over 5½ pounds.

The tournament gave the Lockhart anglers an opportunity to gain valuable experience while competing against a large field. From Estrada’s top 10 finish to the efforts of the team’s younger competitors, Lockhart showed plenty of promise in its first trip to the water this season.

The Lions will return to competition Oct. 10 at Lake Belton, where they will look to build on their strong start and continue climbing the standings.