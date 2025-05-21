Lockhart ISD named a “Best Community for Music Education” by NAMM Share:







By LISD Staff

LOCKHART TX-

Lockhart ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) designation by The NAMM Foundation. This national recognition celebrates school districts’ outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

Now in its 26th year, the BCME designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to ensuring music education is part of a well-rounded curriculum. Lockhart ISD is one of the few districts to receive this national recognition, joining a select group of exemplary public, private, charter, and parochial schools across the U.S. honored for their dedication to building strong, effective music programs and providing exceptional access to music education for all students.

Lockhart ISD earned this designation after completing a rigorous review process that evaluated music class participation, funding, instruction time, graduation requirements, community engagement, and support for music programs. Responses were verified by district officials and reviewed by the arts education research organization WolfBrown.

Lockhart ISD’s music programs stand out for its comprehensive and well-supported approach to music education, as well as its depth, accessibility, and strong instructional foundation. The district ensures that all students from kindergarten through 12th grade have access to certified music educators. Elementary students receive weekly music instruction, while students in grades 6 through 12 participate in music courses daily, providing consistent opportunities for skill-building and creative expression. Lockhart ISD also provides intentional funding that empowers educators and sustains high-quality instruction. Additionally, the district maintains an ambitious calendar of performances and competitions at the local, state, and national levels, reinforcing a deep commitment to excellence in music education and student achievement in the arts.

“This award reflects our belief that music and the arts are essential to a well-rounded education,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “We’re proud to offer our students meaningful opportunities to explore their creativity and develop talents that will serve them for a lifetime.This recognition also speaks to the strong commitment of our Board of Trustees, who continue to prioritize and invest in exceptional Fine Arts programs across Lockhart ISD.”

Director of Fine Arts James Crowley added, “This recognition speaks volumes about the passion of our educators, the talents of our students, and the incredible support from our Lockhart community. Together, we are truly building a legacy of excellence in the arts.”

This program grants two types of awards annually: the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) for school districts and the SupportMusic Merit Award (SMMA) for individual schools. Both awards help increase awareness and build support for K–12 music programs nationwide.

Lockhart ISD remains committed to growing inclusive, high-quality arts education programs that help students unlock their potential—on stage, in the classroom, and beyond.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is the charitable arm of the National Association of Music Merchants. It works to remove systemic barriers that limit access to music-making and career opportunities in the music industry. Through bold ideas and innovative partnerships, the foundation helps build thriving, inclusive musical communities. Learn more at www.nammfoundation.org