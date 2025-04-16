Lockhart ISD Receives Grant from Kinder Morgan Share:







By LISD Staff

Pictured, Students from the LHS Band, Orchestra, and Choir joined Superintendent Estrada and School Board President Michael Wright in celebrating this significant contribution.

Photo courtesy of LISD.

On April 9, Allen Fore, Vice President of Public Affairs at Kinder Morgan: Energy Infrastructure & Solutions, donated $268,234 to support the Fine Arts programs and schools within LISD.

The LHS Choir delivered a performance, while the Nutrition Department provided lunch. LISD sincerely appreciates this investment in the students’ futures, as it helps us create a lasting legacy of excellence that will benefit generations to come.