Lockhart Junior High Soccer Teams Claim District Championships Share:







The future looks bright for Lockhart soccer after two Lockhart Junior High teams captured district championships this season. The Lady Lions seventh-grade soccer team and the eighth-grade boys soccer team each earned district titles through a season defined by hard work, determination and teamwork.

Representing Lockhart Junior High with pride and sportsmanship, both teams battled through demanding practices and competitive matches to reach the top of the district standings. Coaches and school officials praised the student-athletes for their commitment on and off the field, highlighting the resilience and unity that carried them throughout the season.

The championship runs were also made possible through the leadership and dedication of the coaching staffs, who spent countless hours preparing and encouraging the teams. Parents and families played a major role as well, providing unwavering support from the sidelines all season long.