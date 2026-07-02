Lockhart Kite Day & Community Picnic coming soon Share:







Lions Legacy Community Development will host the 2nd Annual Lockhart Kite Day & Community Picnic on Sunday, July 26, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Lockhart City Park.

The free community event will include kites, water activities, bouncy houses, vendors, nonprofits, youth entrepreneurs, food, games, and family-friendly activities. Families are encouraged to bring tents, chairs, blankets, and picnic items, or support local food vendors at the event.

The event was created by Curtis Hawkins, founder of Lions Legacy Community Development, as a way to bring more recreation, family fun, and youth empowerment opportunities to Lockhart and Caldwell County.

Hawkins said the idea came from a childhood memory of participating in a kite day at school.

“It’s one of those simple memories that stuck with me forever,” Hawkins said. “I wanted to bring that feeling back and give families in our community a chance to make those same kinds of memories.”

In 2024, Hawkins organized the first Kite Day as a pop-up event with less than 24 hours’ notice. After purchasing kites, pizza, drinks, and yard games, more than 100 people came out to enjoy the afternoon together. The turnout showed there was a strong need for simple, positive community events where families could gather, relax, and have fun.

In 2025, Lions Legacy hosted a more formal Kite Day with vendors, shirts, and activities, but extreme wind created major challenges. Kites broke, tents blew over, and bouncy houses could not be set up because of safety concerns. Even with the weather issues, Lions Legacy gave out more than 200 free shirts and continued seeing strong community interest.

This year, Lions Legacy is bringing Kite Day back with the theme “Lifting Each Other Up.”

The theme reflects the larger mission of Lions Legacy Community Development: creating spaces where families, youth, organizations, churches, small businesses, and community members can come together.

Lions Legacy will also sell hot dogs and hamburgers at the event as a fundraiser to support future community events and youth empowerment programs.

Families can find event information and free shirt sign-up details at LionsLegacy.org/KiteDay. Vendor information is available at LionsLegacy.org/KiteDayVendors, and sponsor information is available at LionsLegacy.org/KiteDaySponsor.