Lockhart Lions alum donates $2M to Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State Athletics Announces $2 Million Gift from Mitchell Ward and Pam Wills-Ward for New Athletic Academic Center

Texas State Athletics is proud to announce a generous $2 million gift from alumni Mitchell Ward and Pam Wills-Ward in support of the new Athletic Academic Center, a key component of the university’s $25 million University Fieldhouse project.

In recognition of their transformational gift, the university will name the new building the Mitchell Ward and Pam Wills-Ward Athletic Academic Center, which the design phase will commence this fall. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vital resource for all student-athletes, providing enhanced academic support and development opportunities as part of Texas State’s continued investment in student academic success both on and off the field.

“We are truly honored to continue to be in a position to support both the university and its athletics department during this exciting new chapter as we transition into the PAC-12 Conference,” Mitchell Ward said. “This move represents a significant milestone not only for athletics, but for the university. With the increased visibility and competitiveness that come with joining the PAC-12, we believe this will elevate the university’s profile on a national level. Coupled with a rapidly growing student body—now approaching 45,000 students—and a bold vision for the future.”

As proud alumni of Texas State University, the Ward Family has been a dedicated partner to the university in numerous capacities—providing in-kind gifts, establishing endowed scholarships, and contributing through philanthropy—all with the goal of advancing the institution and enriching the student-athlete experience.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mitchell and Pam Ward for their generosity,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell. “Their commitment will have a lasting impact on the lives of our student-athletes and will be instrumental in furthering their academic success. Support like this not only enhances our facilities but also strengthens the foundation for the long-term success of Texas State Athletics.”

“This facility will not only elevate the trajectory of our football program, but—more importantly—it will positively impact the lives of all 360 of our student-athletes as they prepare for success beyond the playing field,” Pam Wills-Ward said. “Athletics is just one chapter in their lives, and having the resources, support, and infrastructure in place helps ensure they’re ready for the future. Mitchell and I are deeply inspired by the university’s growth, leadership, and commitment to excellence. We’re honored to be part of this transformative moment in its journey.”

“We are deeply grateful to Mitchell and Pam for their generosity and belief in the future of Texas State,” said President Kelly Damphousse. “This gift represents an important investment in our students and in the experiences that shape their success. Their support comes at a moment of tremendous momentum for our university. As we continue to grow, elevate our academic and athletic excellence, and strengthen our national profile, this kind of commitment helps us reach even higher. I look forward to seeing the impact this center—and the inspiration behind it—will have on generations of Bobcats to come.”

The Ward gift, which is pending Texas State University System Board of Regents approval, moves the university toward a major goal of $50 million Light The Star capital campaign .

About MW Logistics

MW Logistics was founded in 2001 by CEO Mitchell Ward. It is a privately held, asset light third-party logistics provider offering customized solutions to meet your shipping needs. We partner with trusted carriers to ensure reliable service across multiple modes. We proudly support Fortune 50 clients across North America, but we’ve never lost sight of what matters most: delivering with integrity and building strong, lasting partnerships.

MW Cares

The MWCares Foundation is the philanthropic arm of MW Logistics, LLC. Our mission is to support and uplift our communities by providing resources that strengthen them. These resources include areas such as food insecurity, housing, education, health and economic development.

The MWCares Foundation actively seeks out needs within the community to help level the playing field. We are committed to identifying gaps and partnering with businesses, schools, educational institutions, and other organizations to develop initiatives that empower and provide support to individuals.

By fostering community advocacy and engagement, we aim to create a network that together uplifts our communities by supporting and developing initiatives for equitable and thriving opportunities for all to succeed.

Light The Star Athletics Fundraising Campaign

Light The Star: A Brighter Future for Texas State Athletics is a $50M comprehensive campaign designed to propel our university into a new era of collegiate athletics by building resources that can meet the needs of our 370 student-athletes.

The campaign will be multifaceted and focus on key areas including increasing annual scholarship support, building high impact facilities, growing our athletic endowment, revenue sharing and expanding our base of support in all of our ticketed sports.