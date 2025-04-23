Lockhart man arrested for sex crime Share:







By Leesa Teale, LPR Publisher

On April 15, 2025, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division executed an arrest warrant for the offense of Sexual Performance of a Child.

The subject of the investigation, Aaron Aguilar, of Lockhart, TX, was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Jail for processing.

Aaron Aguilar was recently employed as a volleyball coach and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s would like to ask parents with children coached by him to speak to their children about any inappropriate behavior.

The Lockhart Independent School District stated Friday that Aguilar was employed with the district until March 2024. However, the district said law enforcement had not notified it of his arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have pertinent information, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 512-359-4517 or sean.quinn@co.caldwell.tx.us. Additional charges are pending. Sheriff Mike Lane would like to thank all members of the Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in this investigation.