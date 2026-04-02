Lockhart Powerlifters Shine on State Stage Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Joseph “JD” Guzman had an impressive showing and placed 3rd place



Saul Hinojos brought home a 5th place finish for the Lockhart Lions Powerlifting State Competition. Photo courtesy of Lockhart ISD.

Lockhart’s powerlifting program made a powerful statement at the State Powerlifting Championships, as two athletes delivered standout performances against the best competitors in Texas.

Joseph “JD” Guzman led the way with an impressive third-place finish in the state, capping off a remarkable season with one of the top performances in Texas. Competing at the highest level, Guzman rose to the occasion when it mattered most, showcasing strength, discipline, and composure under pressure. His podium finish marks a significant achievement for both him and the Lockhart program, highlighting the Lions’ continued presence among the state’s elite.

Guzman’s success was complemented by a strong showing from teammate Saul Hinojos, who earned a fifth-place finish at the state meet. Hinojos’ performance reflects months of hard work and dedication, as he battled through a competitive field to secure a top five placement.

Together, the two athletes brought pride to Lockhart, demonstrating the program’s commitment to excellence and leadership. Their achievements not only highlight individual success but also reinforce the strength and determination that define Lion athletics.

record of 35-3, a testament to both depth and determination across the squad.

With momentum on their side, the Lions now set their sights on the next big challenge: the District 25-5A Championship meet. The event is scheduled for April 8th and 9th at Liberty Hill High School, where Lockhart will look to carry their success into the postseason.