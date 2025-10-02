Lockhart sets Fall bulk pickup day for October 25 Share:







Residents of Lockhart will have the opportunity to clear out unwanted large household items during the city’s Fall Bulk Pickup Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, beginning at 7 a.m.

Republic Services, the city’s solid waste contractor, will collect approved bulk items placed at the curb. To ensure pickup, all items must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. that day. The service is free of charge and available only to Lockhart residents. Bulk pickup does not extend to apartment complexes or commercial businesses.

Accepted items include appliances that do not contain Freon, which must be placed with two feet of clearance on either side. Other eligible items are carpeting cut, rolled, and weighing less than 40 pounds; furniture; mattresses; scrap metal less than four feet long; and wooden fencing or treated wood that is bundled, under four feet by four feet in size, under 40 pounds in weight, and free of nails, screws, metal, or concrete.

Items that will not be collected include appliances containing Freon such as refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioning units. Televisions, computers, automotive fluids or products, hazardous chemicals, construction or demolition debris, metal fencing, and tires are also excluded. Other prohibited items are batteries, ammunition, explosives, concrete, rocks, sand, masonry, and railroad ties. Oversized items such as pianos, hot tubs, motorcycles, vehicle parts, or appliances larger than a normal household unit will not be accepted. Tree limbs and brush are also excluded from the collection.

Items placed at the curb after 7 a.m. or materials not accepted as part of the program will remain the responsibility of the resident to discard. The city asks residents not to block sidewalks when setting out bulk items.

Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, or any other unit containing Freon will not be picked up unless they are certified Freon-free and tagged by a licensed technician. For those who need to dispose of such appliances, Appliance Collector offers recycling services and can be reached at 512-650-0528.

Residents who have questions or encounter pickup issues are encouraged to contact Republic Services at 512-243-2833 or by email at customerexperience@RepublicServices.com.