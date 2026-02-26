Lockhart State Park announces March events
You are invited to join the Lockhart State Park for some fun programs next month. Lockhart State Park is located at 2012 State Park Road, in Lockhart, Texas.
Program:
Homeschool Class: Survival Skills
Date & Time: Tues, Mar 3 at 10am
Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!
Program:
Homeschool Class: Survival Skills
Date & Time: Wed, Mar 4 at 10am
Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!
Program:
Homeschool Class: Survival Skills
Date & Time: Wed, Mar 4 at 2pm
Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!
Program:
Homeschool Class: Survival Skills
Date & Time: Thu, Mar 5 at 10am
Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!
Program:
Forest Bathing
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 7 at 9am
Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.
Program:
Marvelous Mammals Hike
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 7 at 10am
Details: Meet the mammals of Lockhart State Park!
Program:
Nature Origami
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 7 at 3pm
Details: Create a nature-inspired masterpiece from folded paper!
Program:
Women’s History Hike
Date & Time: Wed, Mar 11 at 10am
Details: Take a walk with Ranger Lauren to discover how women have impacted the field of conservation.
Program:
Become a Junior Ranger
Date & Time: Fri, Mar 13 at 10am
Details: Earn a Junior Ranger badge!
Program:
Bird Walk
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 14 at 8:30am
Details: How many birds can we find and identify around Lockhart State Park? Take a walk with a ranger to find out! All ages and experience levels welcome.
Program:
Beasts of the
Blackland Prairie
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 14 at 10am
Details: What critters call Lockhart State Park home?
Program:
FREE: Spring
Festival & Native Plant Sale
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 14 from 1-4pm
Details: Join the fun at Lockhart State Park for a celebration of spring, pollinators, and plants! Drop in any time between 1-4pm.
Program:
Intro to Fly Fishing
Date & Time: Sun, Mar 15 at 10am
Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class!
Program:
Zombie Apocalypse Hike
Date & Time: Fri, Mar 20 at 10am
Details: Will you survive?
Program:
Star Stories
Date & Time: Fri, Mar 20 at 8pm
Details: Discover the constellations that decorate our spring sky and listen to the exciting tales that surround them!
Program:
Edible Plants Walk
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 21 at 10am
Details: Join us to explore the wild treats of the woods in this fun hike!
Program:
Zumba with Natalie
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 21 at 11am
Details: Ditch the workout, join the party! Class is $10 in addition to park entrance fees.
Program:
Preschool in the Park: Your 5 Senses
Date & Time: Tue, Mar 24 at 10am
Details: Join us on a hike to explore your 5 senses and create a finger painting!
Program:
Golf for Beginners 3
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 28 at 8am
Details: Join Ranger Steven to build upon your golf knowledge and skills! Registration required.
Program:
Beasts of the
Blackland Prairie
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 28 at 10am
Details: What critters call Lockhart State Park home?
Program:
Mountain Biking for Beginners
Date & Time: Sat, Mar 28 at 1:30pm
Details: Join us for a biking adventure on park trails! Some equipment provided. Registration required.
Program:
Intro to Fly Fishing
Date & Time: Sun, Mar 29 at 10am
Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class!
Learn More Link: bit.ly/2wFRwqx