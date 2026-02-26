Lockhart State Park announces March events Share:







You are invited to join the Lockhart State Park for some fun programs next month. Lockhart State Park is located at 2012 State Park Road, in Lockhart, Texas.

Program:

Homeschool Class: Survival Skills

Date & Time: Tues, Mar 3 at 10am

Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!

Program:

Homeschool Class: Survival Skills

Date & Time: Wed, Mar 4 at 10am

Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!

Program:

Homeschool Class: Survival Skills

Date & Time: Wed, Mar 4 at 2pm

Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!

Program:

Homeschool Class: Survival Skills

Date & Time: Thu, Mar 5 at 10am

Details: Learn how to build a shelter, identify edible plants, locate and purify water, and navigate without a compass!

Program:

Forest Bathing

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 7 at 9am

Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.

Program:

Marvelous Mammals Hike

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 7 at 10am

Details: Meet the mammals of Lockhart State Park!

Program:

Nature Origami

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 7 at 3pm

Details: Create a nature-inspired masterpiece from folded paper!

Program:

Women’s History Hike

Date & Time: Wed, Mar 11 at 10am

Details: Take a walk with Ranger Lauren to discover how women have impacted the field of conservation.

Program:

Become a Junior Ranger

Date & Time: Fri, Mar 13 at 10am

Details: Earn a Junior Ranger badge!

Program:

Bird Walk

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 14 at 8:30am

Details: How many birds can we find and identify around Lockhart State Park? Take a walk with a ranger to find out! All ages and experience levels welcome.

Program:

Beasts of the

Blackland Prairie

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 14 at 10am

Details: What critters call Lockhart State Park home?

Program:

FREE: Spring

Festival & Native Plant Sale

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 14 from 1-4pm

Details: Join the fun at Lockhart State Park for a celebration of spring, pollinators, and plants! Drop in any time between 1-4pm.

Program:

Intro to Fly Fishing

Date & Time: Sun, Mar 15 at 10am

Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class!

Program:

Zombie Apocalypse Hike

Date & Time: Fri, Mar 20 at 10am

Details: Will you survive?

Program:

Star Stories

Date & Time: Fri, Mar 20 at 8pm

Details: Discover the constellations that decorate our spring sky and listen to the exciting tales that surround them!

Program:

Edible Plants Walk

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 21 at 10am

Details: Join us to explore the wild treats of the woods in this fun hike!

Program:

Zumba with Natalie

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 21 at 11am

Details: Ditch the workout, join the party! Class is $10 in addition to park entrance fees.

Program:

Preschool in the Park: Your 5 Senses

Date & Time: Tue, Mar 24 at 10am

Details: Join us on a hike to explore your 5 senses and create a finger painting!

Program:

Golf for Beginners 3

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 28 at 8am

Details: Join Ranger Steven to build upon your golf knowledge and skills! Registration required.

Program:

Beasts of the

Blackland Prairie

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 28 at 10am

Details: What critters call Lockhart State Park home?

Program:

Mountain Biking for Beginners

Date & Time: Sat, Mar 28 at 1:30pm

Details: Join us for a biking adventure on park trails! Some equipment provided. Registration required.

Program:

Intro to Fly Fishing

Date & Time: Sun, Mar 29 at 10am

Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class!

Learn More Link: bit.ly/2wFRwqx