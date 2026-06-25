Luling is ready for the 2026 Watermelon Thump, are you? Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Above, The 2025 Grand Champion Watermelon was grown by Manuel Hernandez

weighing in at 135. 5 pounds. Courtesy Photo.

If summer in Central Texas had an official flavor, it would probably taste a lot like watermelon. That flavor takes center stage once again June 25-28 as the annual Watermelon Thump returns to Luling for four days of music, food, family fun, and plenty of juicy watermelon.

For more than 70 years, the Watermelon Thump has been one of Texas’ most beloved hometown festivals, drawing thousands of visitors from across the state to celebrate the crop that helped put Luling on the map. What started as a community gathering honoring local watermelon farmers has grown into a nationally recognized event while still holding onto its small-town charm.

The festival takes place in downtown Luling and offers something for just about everyone. Visitors can enjoy live music performances, carnival rides, food vendors, arts and crafts booths, a parade, and several unique competitions that have become Watermelon Thump traditions. Of course, no trip to the festival would be complete without sampling some of the fresh watermelon that made Luling famous. Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy slices of locally grown watermelon while learning more about the area’s agricultural roots.

One of the most anticipated events each year is the World Championship Seed Spitting Contest. Contestants of all ages step up to see who can launch a watermelon seed the farthest, often drawing large crowds and plenty of laughs. While it may sound simple, competitors take the event surprisingly seriously, and some have spent years perfecting their technique. Another crowd favorite is the watermelon auction, where some of the region’s finest melons are sold to the highest bidders. Local growers take great pride in producing award-winning fruit, and the auction serves as both a competition and a showcase of the area’s agricultural excellence.

The annual parade will once again wind through downtown Luling, featuring colorful floats, marching bands, community organizations, and local dignitaries. Families often line the streets early to claim a good viewing spot and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Music fans will also have plenty to look forward to throughout the weekend. Multiple stages will feature a variety of Texas country, rock, and regional acts, keeping the celebration going well into the evening hours. Thursday nights band is Velvet who begins playing at 8 pm. Friday brings Los Rieleros del Norte to the stage at 10:30 pm with Janeth Valenzuela warming up for them at 8:30 pm. Saturday night on the main stage.

Saturday’s night main stage performers are Phil Kane at 8 pm, Logan Ryan Band at 9:30 pm with your main act of Ole 60 beginning at 11:30 pm. Sunday’s main stage performer is Tiffany Dawn Band playing at 2 pm. Don’t forget to catch several acoustic and supporting acts performing daily at the Beer Garden Stage.

Beyond the entertainment, the Watermelon Thump remains an important tradition for the community. The event celebrates Luling’s agricultural heritage while providing an economic boost for local businesses, restaurants, and organizations. For many residents, it also serves as an annual homecoming, bringing former locals back to reconnect with friends and family.

Whether you’re a longtime festival-goer or planning your first visit, the 2026 Watermelon Thump promises another memorable weekend packed with Texas hospitality, family fun, and enough watermelon to satisfy even the biggest, sweet tooth.

A schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday:

Kick off Thump weekend with hometown tradition, opening-night fun, and live music.

•5:00 PM – Gates Open

•5:00 PM – Carnival, Food Court, Beer Garden & Market Open

•5:30 PM – Backyard Growers

•6:00 PM – Champion Melon Judging

•7:00 PM – Queen’s Coronation

•After Coronation – Pavilion Main Stage Music

•12:00 AM – Closing

Friday:

Enjoy family fun, friendly competition, dancing, and great live music.

•5:00 PM – Gates Open ($5)

•5:30 PM – Children’s Seed Spitting Contest

•6:00 PM – 12:00 AM – Beer Garden Stage Music

•7:30 PM – Dance Gates Open

•8:30 PM – 12:00 AM – Pavilion Main Stage Music

•12:00 AM – Closing

Saturday:

Experience a full day of Thump favorites, live entertainment, and festival tradition.

•10:00 AM – Thump Parade

•12:30 PM – Melon Eating Contest

•1:00 PM – Pavilion Main Stage Music

•1:00 PM – Beer Garden Stage Music

•2:00 PM – Gates Open ($5)

•3:00 PM – Champion Watermelon Auction

•4:00 PM – World Championship Seed Spitting Contest

•6:30 PM – Dance Gates Open

•7:30 PM – Pavilion Main Stage Music

•1:00 AM – Closing

Sunday:

Wrap up the weekend with classic cars, live music, and a salute to our veterans.

•10:00 AM – Car Show

•12:00 PM – Lil Growers Check-In

•1:00 PM – Lil Growers Weigh-In

•2:00 PM – Main Stage Music

•2:30 PM – Salute to Veterans

•4:30 PM – Adult Team Seed Spitting Contest

•6:00 PM – Festival Closing