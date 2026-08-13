Martindale Community Library distributes snack bags to local families Share:











The Martindale Community Library helped support local families ahead of the new school year with a snack food distribution held Saturday, Aug. 8.

The library distributed 50 bags of snack foods to families with school-aged children on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway marked the first of several planned food distributions aimed at helping families in the Martindale community.

The snack bags were made possible through a 2026 Summer Food Security Grant from the Central Texas Community Foundation, through a funding opportunity supported by St. David’s Foundation. The grant is intended to help ensure school-aged children and their families have access to nutritious food during the summer months, when many students no longer have regular access to school-based meal programs.

Library officials expressed their appreciation to the Central Texas Community Foundation and St. David’s Foundation for investing in the community and helping address food insecurity among area families. Additional food distributions are expected to be held through the Martindale Community Library as part of the summer food security effort.