Martindale Library launches summer reading program for all ages Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

Tucked into a quiet corner of Martindale, the Martindale Community Library may be small in size, but it’s making a big impact this summer.

With the launch of its much-loved Summer Reading Program, the library is once again proving that you don’t need a large space to create meaningful experiences. This year’s program promises a season filled with books, creativity, and community for residents of Caldwell, Hays, and Guadalupe counties.

Operating out of a single-room building with limited hours, the library offers free library cards to local residents, opening the doors to countless stories and educational resources. And despite its modest footprint, it has become a beloved hub for local families.

“My kids absolutely love going there,” said Dawn Wright of Martindale. “It’s amazing how many fun things they do with the space they have. We always look forward to their summer reading events.”

The 2025 Summer Reading Program kicked off Saturday, May 31, with an event open to all ages. From 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families enjoyed a variety of hands-on activities and got a sneak peek at the exciting summer lineup.

Throughout June and July, the library will host a full schedule of free activities, including craft days, story times, guest readers, and interactive programs—all designed to keep kids engaged and learning while school is out. Teens and adults are also invited to join in on reading challenges and community events, making this a truly inclusive celebration of literacy.

Programs like this help combat the so-called “summer slide,” when children can lose valuable academic ground during the break. But beyond academics, the library is creating a space for family bonding, community engagement, and a love of lifelong learning.

In an era when affordable, enriching activities are in short supply, the Martindale Community Library continues to be a beacon of opportunity and inspiration.

For more information or to sign up for the program, stop by the library during open hours. You can also follow them on social media or check community boards for updates on upcoming events.