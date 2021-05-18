Missing man’s family offers reward Share:







The family of a Texas State University student who disappeared near Luling in December is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps bring the man home.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said they believed 21-year-old Jason Landry was driving home to the Houston area for Christmas break late at night in mid-December when he wrecked his car on Salt Flat Road near Luling.

Intensive search and rescue efforts by multiple law enforcement agencies that included the area surrounding the crash in December and in February were unsuccessful.

The reward was announced on a Facebook page created to find Landry (Missing Person – Jason Landry). Starting Monday, May 17 through Aug. 1, the family will be offering the reward to anyone who can provide details that return Landry to his family.

The family asks those with information to call (726) 777-1359.